NORTH EAST — Reid B. Cameron, 76, of North East, MD passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Neptune, NJ on November 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Ross B. Cameron, Sr. and Phyllis (Reid) Cameron of Interlaken, NJ, and brother of the late Ross B. Cameron, Jr. of North East, MD.
Reid is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Wood Cameron, and proud father of children, Becky Shippee (Tony) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Barry Cameron (Shana) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; Edward Trainer (Amy) of North East, MD; Matthew Trainer of North East, MD and Kriston Trainer Kam of Fort Mill, SC. Reid was adored by his loving grandchildren: Cole, Cameron, Cathryn, Harrison, Quinn, Edward, Ethan, Riley, Emily, Hannah, Matthew, Tyler, Emma and Brady. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews all of whom he treated like immediate family.
Reid grew up on the New Jersey coast and spent summers in Hances Point, North East, MD. In his youth he was an avid boater racing small crafts all along the East Coast. Reid attended Peekskill Military Academy, NY for middle and high school and graduated from Bryant University, RI.
Reid started his professional career at Johnson & Johnson before his family asked him to return to the family company. He spent the next 25 years helping to build the Charms Candy Company into one of the largest, privately held confectionary companies in the United States along with his family.
As Executive Vice President of Charms, Reid was instrumental in building the state-of-the-art candy factory in Covington, Tennessee and helped design most of the equipment still in production today. He traveled around the world to learn about different machinery that would soon enable the company to invent and produce the Charms Blow Pop, still a favorite of many people today.
After the sale of the company in 1988, Reid retired to the family property in North East, MD where he was able to spend time with his mother in her final years. Reid found a passion for boating again when he was introduced to Hinckley Yachts and quickly became a “Hinckley Man”. He enjoyed the process of building them just as much as cruising on them. He and Ruth spent many years traveling up and down the Atlantic Coast and spending many winters in Florida aboard the boats appropriately named Charmer. Reid also served on the Cecil County Liquor Board and a former member of the North East Club. He was instrumental in the expansion of the Cecil County YMCA.
He was highly respected, loved by many and his greatest legacy was his devotion to family and friends. He was forever traveling to Barry and Becky’s sporting events. He continued that with his grandchildren until he was unable to travel anymore.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a Memorial Mass and celebration of Reid’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales or a charity of your choice, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD.
