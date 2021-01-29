CHESAPEAKE CITY — (Caleb) Rebecca (Caleb) May passed away peacefully at her home on January 25, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Known as Becky to friends and Betty to family, she was born April 30, 1934 to James D. and Annie J. Caleb of Chesapeake City. She was a sister to William, John, Jay, Joseph, Richard, Harry, Annie Jane, Annie Cathern and Virginia. She married John R. May on December 24, 1950. They were married for 61 years.
Left to honor her memory are her three daughters; Constance Barker (Rickie), Jay Marie Durrett (Mark) and Teresa Gross (Bill McCann) along with grandchildren, Nathan Barker (Jenny), Sarah-Jayne Knoll (Jeff), Ashley James (Andrew), Jonna Gross (Kevin Westerman), Caitlin Irwin (Rob Holland), Christopher Gross, Heather McCann (Ryan Weaver), Wesley Durrett, Ethan Durrett and Great Grandchildren Jackson, Hayden, Austin, Bentley, Tabitha, Teagan, Willow and Mason. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
As Mrs. May bequeathed her remains to medical science; a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City, PO Box 299, Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where she was a working member for over 50 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.