NORTH EAST — (Hipkins) Rebecca Frances Hipkins Guerrero was born to George and Nellie Hipkins in 1948. She grew up in Port Deposit, MD. She lived a full life of service, and community activism, from attending Dr Martin Luther King's "I have a Dream" speech with her Reverend father and a group from the Port Deposit Presbyterian Church, to organizing teachers in Wisconsin, and working with the Water Witch Ladies Auxiliary, in her retirement. She worked to bring justice and comfort to everyone around her, living her values and setting an example for all those who knew her.
She graduated from Perryville High School at 16, and attended Davis and Elkins College, in West Virgina, before transferring to University of Delaware, where she graduated with a degree in English.
In June 1968, she married German David Guerrero, from Bogota, Colombia, who was working as a young engineer at Wiley Manufacturing in Port Deposit. They lived in Robscott Manor, Delaware, and Houston, Texas, before moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1982.
While in Delaware she and David built The Cartagena, a forty-three foot wooden schooner. That boat is on Lake Michigan now, kept by her son Alex.
They spent 53 years together, raising three children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rebecca was always a caregiver. Rebecca and Dave hosted a young family of Vietnamese refugees after the Vietnam war. She ran a daycare from her home while her children were young. She earned a Masters in Adult Education from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and taught English as a Second Language at Milwaukee Area Technical College, helping immigrants learn English. She became the Educational Coordinator at Milwaukee Community Service Corps, teaching and overseeing individual educational plans for young people working to earn GEDs, and develop a love of learning. She finished her career teaching Bilingual Special Education for developmentally disabled high school students.
She loved to travel and experience new cultures. She joined David on some business trips to England, Scotland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Colombia. She toured Austria and Italy with The Plymouth Church Concert Chorale, singing in grand cathedrals.
Upon retiring, she returned to Cecil County Maryland to support her elderly parents. In addition to caring for her family, she was active in the Water Witch Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Port Deposit Heritage Museum at the Paw Paw Building, and the Perryville Presbyterian Church.
A life long art lover, she sang in church choirs, wherever she lived, since youth. Her homes were always full of music. She loved going to the symphony, and volunteered as an usher for local repertory theaters. She was an avid reader, gardener, and cook. She incorporated Colombian, Puerto Rican, Texan, and Maryland culinary traditions in her kitchen. She had a card in her dining room that read "When you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher wall." She loved feeding, comforting, and nurturing family, neighbors, and anyone who needed support. She wrote poetry, and was active in poetry groups in Milwaukee and Elkton.
She spent her final years facing cancer with grace and strength. She provided love and comfort to her family until the end.
She was adored by David, four siblings, three children and seven granddaughters, and countless neighbors, students, and friends. She died at home surrounded by loving family. Her grace and love inspire us all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.