ELKTON — Reagis Edward Helsel, age 75, of Elkton, Md., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Born in Bel Air, Md., on April 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Lincoln and Hazel Good Helsel.
Mr. Helsel was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Palumbo’s Goodyear, Newark, Del., as a service technician.
Survivors include his companion of 10 years, Georgia Melvin; and siblings, Barbara Bryant, Retta Abshur, Martha Grice, Sonny Helsel, and Louis Helsel.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Helsel was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty, Robert, Martin, and Jerry.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.
