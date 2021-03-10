CHARLESTOWN — Raymond Weatherington, Sr., age 72, of Charlestown, Md., passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born in Richmond, Va., on January 21, 1949, to the late Earl Weatherington, Sr. and Margaret Celia (Heflin) Weatherington.
Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S Marine Corps during the Vietnam War for four years. Raymond was a member of the VFW, American Legion, attended Bay Church in North East, Md., and also helped out with Rotating Homeless Shelter. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, trivia, cracking jokes, and any type of wood crafting. Raymond spent many days playing some of his favorite games, Pinochle and Texas Hold Em’ with friends. He will always be remembered for arguing with everyone about anything and everything.
Raymond is survived by his children: Laura Weatherington and her husband, Daniel Weyandt; Raymond Weatherington, Jr.; Karen Johnson and her husband, Charlie; Barbara Weatherington and her fiancé, Corky Ruley; step children: Christine Reynolds and her husband, Brian; Andrew Phillips and his wife, Paula; and Jackie Shaffstall and her husband, Tom; twenty-two grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Raymaker and brother, Michael Weatherington and his wife, Brenda.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Sutton) Weatherington; second wife, Faith (Hopkins) Weatherington; and brother, Earl Weatherington, Jr.
A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, Md. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “American Lung Association” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com. Thank you for your service and welcome home.
