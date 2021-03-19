RISING SUN — Raymond Basil Watters, “Ray”, age 58 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born on December 30, 1962 in Attleboro, MA to the late Wayne Robert Watters and Doris Audrey (Cobb) Smith.
Ray was always recognized by his hat, Cadillac, and bare feet. He had a love for photography and you rarely saw him without a camera in his hand. If he wasn’t in his Cadillac, he was tending to his garden and admiring the butterflies that would visit him. Much like his adoration for the simple things, his love for others was pure. He had a big kind heart and was always looking for ways to help and care for others.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Ardena Watters; son, Joshua Watters; grandchildren: Aaron Brown, Jordan Scott, Nevaeh Watters, and Adeline Arzoomanian; brother, Ken Watters and his wife, Casey; and nieces and nephews: Mason Watters, Jen Watters, Kendra Watters, and Cerise Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Butch Watters.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 5-7:00pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Family and friends may attend the viewing beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
