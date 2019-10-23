NORTH EAST — Raymond R. Worrilow, 84 of North East, MD, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at home.
Born in Boothwyn, PA, on July 31, 1935, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Weir) Worrilow.
Ray honorable served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He later joined the Air National Guard of Delaware, where he served more than 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
He was a Lab Tech for more than 36 years, employed by DuPont Co. at the Experimental Station. Ray was a master woodworker who enjoyed making furniture. He loved sports and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan!
Survived by his wife: Barbara (Cloud) Worrilow; sons: Raymond R. Worrilow, Jr. and Cathy of Fayetteville, TN, and Brian G. Worrilow and Laura of Rising Sun, MD; grandsons: Nathaniel G. and Joshua E. Worrilow; and step-great grandsons: Ethan and Eli Moscato.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Lawrence, Mary, Florence, Robert, Charles and William.
Friends may call Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
