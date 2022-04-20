PERRYVILLE — Raymond "Piggy" Jackson McPeak, Jr., 85 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born October 14, 1936 in Rising Sun, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Frances LulaDee Anderson McPeak.
Piggy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and employed as a crane operator/welder by the former Wiley Manufacturing Shipyard of Port Deposit, MD.
Piggy is survived by his son, Raymond J. McPeak III and wife, Becky; daughters, Deana Rae Maranto-Dorsey (Cory), Maleah Dale Ordens (Jesse), Lynn Marie Demar (Rocky), Penny Lee Bowman (Rick); 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Dean McPeak; sisters, Doris Fay Reynolds and Lola May Quinn; and his companion, Evelyn Brown.
In addition to his parents, Piggy was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann McPeak; daughter, Robin Rene Trimble; and sister, Rosalie Martin.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 22, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, 7 PM until 9 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
