ELKTON, MD — Raymond Edwin Pierson, age 73, of Elkton, MD, passed away, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on April 27, 1949, he was the son of the late John and Mildred Poore Pierson.
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Mr. Pierson loved being outdoors and was a self-employed block mason for many years before retiring.
Survivors include his sisters, Ethel Pierson Smith (Richard), Rising Sun, MD, and Agnes Baker (Richard), Perryville, MD; nephew, Daniel Baker; niece, Jennifer Baker, and his K-9 companion, Princess Heather Pierson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Pierson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921 where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or to Fair Hill Nature Center, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
