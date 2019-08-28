COVINA, CA — Raymond Lee Culver, age 88, passed away August 20, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Wilmington, DE., he attended school in Havre De Grace, graduating in 1948. He was the son of the late Raymond Lee Sr. and Catherine Culver of Elkton, MD. Ray was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
He enjoyed visiting the casino, his rose garden, fishing, golfing, and was an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his wife Sue Culver, his children Roger and Ronnie Culver, Sharon Camilli, Donna Brooks, Gail King and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Culver, four brothers and one sister, Bill, Jack, Doug and Kenny Culver and Betty Lee Eberhart.
He is also survived by a sister and two brothers, Mary K. Parks and David and Glenn Culver of Elkton, MD.
There will be a private memorial service on September 11 at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora, CA.
