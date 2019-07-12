NORTH EAST — Raymond “Ray” Coleman Leftwich, Jr., 68 of North East, MD, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on February 23, 1951, he was the son of the late Raymond C. Sr. and Charlotte May (Ewing) Leftwich.
He worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for Amtrak.
Ray was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed photography, especially taking photos of his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Deborah M. Leftwich; two daughters: Danielle N. Arledge (Trent) and Jody R. Leftwich all of North East, MD; his four grandchildren: Hunter, Mackenzie, Brayden, Madison; and a sister: Darlene M. Leftwich of Bullhead City, AZ
Memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm until service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
