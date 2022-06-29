RISING SUN — Raymond Blakeley, Sr., 68 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Christiana Care Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born April 24, 1954 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Louis and Verna Mae Johnson Blakeley.
Ray had been a member of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, MD, since March 25, 1974 proudly serving his community for 48 years. Ray served on the Board of Directors for many years, was a past Lieutenant, and a past Captain of the Fire Police. He was a member of the Rising Sun Ladies Auxiliary and could always be counted on to help with their functions.
Ray was employed by Southern States of Rising Sun as a truck driver for almost 30 years before his retirement. He enjoyed farming, RED tractors, tending to his cows, watching his grandson play baseball, the Orioles, Ravens, and Colts.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Belinda L. Buckland Blakeley; sons, Raymond Blakeley, Jr., and Matthew Blakeley (Robin); daughter, Jennifer Keefer (Joseph); proud grandfather to his grandchildren, Logan, Leah, and Melanie; brothers, Louis Blakeley, Robert Blakeley, and David Rickie Blakeley; and sister, Shirley Kornegay.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, James Blakeley and Franklin Blakeley; sisters-in-law, Cindy Blakeley and Barbara Blakeley; and nephew, Liam Charles David Kornegay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home with a second visitation Friday, July 1, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Ken Coleman of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.