NAPLES, FL — Rev. Raymond B. Eggers, 94 of Naples, FL formerly of Warwick, MD, passed away on December 24, 2021.
Rev. Eggers was born on September 17, 1927 in Glade Springs, VA, son of the late Joseph Hile Eggers and Dora Ethel Vannoy Eggers. At the age of 6 during the depression his family moved to Chester Co., PA. For 22 years he worked for Chrysler in Newark, DE and in 1978 graduated from Midwestern Baptist College and moved to Glasgow, DE. In 1985 he founded Wards Hill Baptist Church, where he served the Lord for many years. Rev. Eggers enjoyed Blue Grass music.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Constance M. Barron and siblings, Ella Mae McMillan, Joseph 'Slim' Harman Eggers, Earl Eggers, Elizabeth Evans and Hattie Parks.
Rev. Eggers is survived by his wife of 72 years, Hazel Gibson Eggers; children, Tom Eggers USAF Ret. (Sun) of Las Vegas, NV, Jim Eggers (Janeth) of Novato, CA and Lisa Caramanico (Pete) of Naples, FL; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 to 11 am in Wards Hill Baptist Church, 204 Wards Hill Rd. Warwick MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Wards Hill Baptist Church or Avow Hospice, Naples, FL.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.