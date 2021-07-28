ELKTON, MD — Ray Thomas, age 97, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born in Boone, NC on August 25, 1923, he was the son of the late Wiley and Katherine Norris Thomas.
A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Mr. Thomas had worked in building maintenance and as an electrician. He loved repairing small engines and working outdoors.
Survivors include his children, Lain Thomas (Anabel), Elkton, MD, Robert Thomas (Colleen), Shady Valley, TN, and Nancy Holmes, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jimmy Thomas, Timmy Thomas, Theresa Thomas, Jessica Dotson, Jody Holmes, and John Holmes; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Timothy, and Taylor Thomas.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruby Wilson Thomas; son, Joe Thomas; granddaughter, Jill Holmes Collins; and brothers, Fred, Grant, Sherman, Bill, Mack, and Raymond Thomas.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
