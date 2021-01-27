CONOWINGO — Ray Rouse Hartsoe, of Conowingo, MD, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born to the late Mary Alice Yates and Charles Greever Hartsoe on March 31, 1930 in Lancaster, PA. He was the last surviving member of his family, the youngest of nine children.
Ray graduated from Rising Sun High School and the University of Baltimore. He spent most of his life as an independent businessman. His greatest achievement was starting his own manufacturer’s representative agency (Duhart Co.) in 1969. Working out of a spare bedroom in his home in the first year of his business, he grew the company into one of the most respected agencies in the Mid-Atlantic area. He retired from there in 1988. After retiring, he spent 10 years fulfilling a lifelong passion for restoring antique automobiles.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Carolyn Mitchell Hartsoe, and his children, Phyllis Dudding of Richmond, VA; Mark Hartsoe (Colleen) of Dayton, MN; Pam Carpenter (Allen) of Havre de Grace, MD; Barbara Grace of Port Deposit, MD; and Heidi Faulconer Cavanaugh (Thomas) of Califon, NJ. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Jon Dudding; Christopher Dudding; Patsy Banks (Terry); Jennifer Kidd (Ronnie); Craig Carpenter (Christina); Andrea Gross (Adam); Carrie Tharpe (Jason); Erin Frank (Matthew); and Reilly, Finn, and Flannery Cavanaugh, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his nieces, Deborah Carroll (Mark) and Debbie Ragan and nephews, Roger Hartsoe (Lucy); Jim Hartsoe (Lyle); Ronald Hartsoe (Shirley); Scott Zentz (Amy); Bill Mullis, and other loved Hartsoe and Mitchell family members and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions and his own personal wishes, there will be no service. The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
