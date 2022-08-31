ELKTON — Ray Allan Gordon, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022. He was 62.
Born in Dorchester County on October 4th, 1959, he was the son of Doris Louise Prahl and the late Carroll Adams Gordon.
He graduated from Del Castle Vocational Technical High School in Wilmington, Delaware. After graduating Ray worked as a mechanic at Solo Cup, and then went on to work as a chef at various restaurants including Shaffer's on the Canal.
Ray loved spending time on the water and the Lord; but he loved nothing more than his family, and spending time with them.
Ray is survived by his mother, Doris Moran of Elkton; a son, Jake Gordon and his wife, Karen of Earleville; and grandchildren, Lexi, Mia, Jacob, Kenley and Kane. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike Thetford, and his wife Amy, of Trails End, VA, Vincent Gordon, and his wife Lori, of Church Creek, MD, and his sister, Christine Moran, and Rob, of Elkton, MD; a special friend, Mia; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, MD on Wednesday, August 31st from 10:30 until 11:30. A graveside service will follow at 12noon at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.