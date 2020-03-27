Rapp Wallace Crook III, age 92, of Newark, DE, passed away after a long illness on Friday, March 20, 2020, with his wife, Karen, at his side.
Wallace was raised in Yazoo City, MS and retained his southern accent and love of the South his entire life. Graduating from high school in 1945, he enlisted and served in the Navy as a radio man. After his service, Wallace obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech. (Hearing stories of him as a youth, dismantling a new toaster to make a continual arc or adding long wires to the family radio so he could reach the controls from his bed, did, in hindsight, make electrical engineering a logical career choice). He continued his interest in the French horn and played in various musical groups while in college.
After college, Wallace took a position with a surveying company in Yazoo City where he met his first wife, Patricia Gore, who was teaching in the local school system. He then took a position with DuPont which moved him and his family to Savannah River, SC, to Orange, TX, to Baltimore, MD and finally to Newark in 1966. He worked at the Louviers site in Newark for many years, retiring in 1985.
Wallace developed a love of sailing while living close to the Severn River in Maryland. He built and raced two 16’ Windmill class boats and enjoyed many weekends on the water. His interest continued and eventually led to his designing “Courier,” a 44’ aluminum hulled sailboat which he had built in Hardscrabble, DE. “Courier” raced to Bermuda twice and made several trips to the Bahamas with Wallace and Pat. Wallace also became involved in the Northeast River Power Squadron, a boating education and safety organization where he taught classes and served as Commander for two years.
In 1993 Pat knew she didn’t have long to live. She confided in a neighbor that after her death, she hoped Wallace would find someone who loved sailing as much as he did. Wallace stumbled around for two years trying to fill a hole in his heart before he met Karen Neher by chance. She and Wallace were married four months later. Karen turned out to be the perfect first mate, the best Nana to Wallace’s grandchildren, and the best step mom ever. (Wallace remembered how to use his southern charm!)
Among his many other interests Wallace enjoyed researching his genealogy, traveling, reading and tinkering in his workshop.
The family would like to thank the staff at Caraway Manor II in Elkton and Amedisys Hospice for helping us over the last several months.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, William (Deborah) of Elkton, MD and Robert of New Port Richey, FL; stepsons, Ryan (Heather) and Brady Neher (Nina); and nine grandchildren, Sarah, Will, Hannah, Hayden, Sam, Eli, Milo, Eefa and Leli.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please think of Wallace the next time you enjoy a beautiful body of water.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.