NORTH EAST — Rapheal (Rae) Ewing, 89, a lifelong resident of North East, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Sophia Cook.
She was the first meter maid employed by the Town of North East. Rapheal also worked for the Cecil County Public School system as a Cafeteria Aid and Librarian Assistant. She also set up American Greetings cards at several local stores and enjoyed working the polls for Town Elections.
Rapheal is survived by her four children: Jimmy, Rose (Raymond), Joey (Dianna) and Annette (Matt); 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: James (Jim) Ewing; and brother: Joseph Cook.
Special thanks to Aleesha Evans at Union Hospital, Molly Piatelli, William Lander, Jr., Dollie Isaacs and Lisa Colvin for their kindness and care.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
