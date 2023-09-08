ELKTON — Raphael "Ray" Louis Romano, Jr., age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born on February 15, 1945, in McComb, MS to the late Raphael Louis Romano, Sr. and Geraldine Romano (Bryan).
Ray proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 8 years. He was known as someone who couldn't sit still. You could find Ray in many places but mainly, he could be found trap shooting, leather working or woodworking. He was truly talented in his woodworking as he created lights, guitars, or anything else imaginable. Ray absolutely adored his Harley Davidson motorcycles and cherished the moments where him and his wife, Dottie, would travel on them. They traveled to various places, but their most memorable destinations were the Blue Ridge Mountains in Tennessee and Louisiana.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Romano; children: Angela Romano and Anthony Romano; and siblings: Donald Romano, David Romano, Shirley Van Horn, and Terri Romano.
A mass to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00am. A burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Immaculate Conception Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard, Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To make online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
