CHESAPEAKE CITY — Randy Lee Hollinger, 65 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD, on June 6, 1955. Randy served his country proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for Honda East Service. Previously, he was employed at DuPont as a technician for over 18 years. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed sports, fishing, watching NASCAR, NHRA and dirt bikes. Survivors include his daughter: Rachel Hollinger and grandson: Charles Huntley of CA; mother: Shirley (Dean) Payne of Chesapeake City, MD; and 4 brothers: Donald Payne, Michael Hollinger, Lance Hollinger all of Elkton, MD and Jason Hollinger of St. Indigoes, MD. He is also survived by his extended family, including many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father: Rodney Hollinger; and his stepfather: Donald Payne, Sr. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Hollinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
