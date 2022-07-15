NEW MILFORD — Randolph “Randy” Peter Scott, 66, of New Milford, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with a terminal illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Pope) of 42 years and his daughters Rebecca ‘Becky’ Scott (Matt Favreau) of Milford, CT and Rachel Mirabelli (Michael) of Waynesboro, VA. Randy is also survived by his brothers Brian Scott (Susan) of Middletown, DE and John Scott (Marcia) of Dagsboro, DE, as well as his sisters-in-law Sissy Clifton (Steve) of Elkton, MD, and Terry O’Donnell (Billy) of Shippensburg, PA, his cousin Peder Scott (Melanie) of New Fairfield, CT, his best friend of 60 years Reverend Mark Allan (Barbara) of Pawling, NY, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
Randy is predeceased by his mother, Frieda and beloved dog, Tucker.
Randy was born February 4, 1956 in Mt. Kisco, NY and grew up in Ridgefield, CT where he became a Boy Scout earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He enlisted in the United States Army following high school where he served as a Military Police Officer and was stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, Randy went on to become a police officer in Elkton, MD where he met his wonderful wife and earned the rank of Detective before retiring from the station. He then went on to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA and earned a degree in Architecture. Randy spent the remainder of his life making friends with everyone he met, being a wonderful husband and father and adding his own beauty into the world through architectural design as he was employed by the GSA as a managing Architect.
A celebration of life will be held for Randy at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365 Boston, MA 02116 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
