ELKTON —Randolph “Randy” Hatfield, 64, went home with the Lord on January 26, 2020. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing competitive softball. He loved the Washington Redskins, vacations in St. George’s Island, Florida, enjoyed all types of music and pineapple upside down cake. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie Wood and Walter Hatfield. He is survived by his seven children April (Garrett) Tweed of Schnecksville, PA; Christopher (Jamie) Hatfield of Chesapeake City, MD; Alison (Reggie) Hatfield of Bear, DE; Brooke Hatfield of Wilmington, DE; Brandi Hatfield of Elkton, MD; Brandon Hatfield of Glasgow, DE; and Matthew Hatfield of Glasgow, DE; stepfather James Wood; siblings Jay (Joyce) Hatfield; Shirley (Dave) Rash; Angie (Keith) Thurman; 15 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church in Elkton, MD on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 am.
Randolph Hatfield "Randy"
To plant a tree in memory of Randolph Hatfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.