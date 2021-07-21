ELKTON, MD — Randall Nolan Ferrell, age 34, of Elkton, MD passed away July 11, 2021. He was born on February 23, 1987 in Baltimore, MD to Bernadine Joyce Eva (Holley).
Randy was skillful and passionate in his career as a carpenter and mason. He cherished his family and was a devoted father, son, and partner. His boys were his world. Randy was a wrestler in high school and an Eagle Scout for life.
Randy is survived by his mother, Bernadine Eva; fiancé, Jessika Laird; sons, Liam and Abell; sister, Wendy Eva; sister, Jennifer Eva-Hilaman; nephew, Christopher Eva (Brittani); niece, Katie Butler (JJ) and their son Lincoln; and loving extended family members.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
