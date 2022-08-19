ELKTON, MD — Ralph Roosevelt Forehand (90) of Elkton, MD, passed away on August 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on February 27, 1932 in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Julian and Gladys (nee, Parish) Forehand and the devoted husband of 33 years to Jennifer (nee, Simmons) Forehand.
Ralph joined the Air Force while still in high school in 1951- proudly serving his country as an Airman First Class assigned to the 3646th Flight Line Maintenance Squadron at Laughlin Air Force Base. While in the Air Force he worked hard to get his GED, and then after after his honorable discharge, he went on to earn an associate's degree in Electronics from Norfolk Division William and Mary, and then a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Tech.
He joined the DuPont Corporation as an Industrial Engineer in 1963, initially in Richmond Virginia and then moving to Wilmington. He retired from DuPont after 22 years in 1985. After retirement, Ralph continued to work as a consultant for 5 years, including a stint at Boeing.
Ralph was a former Vice President and the first ever webmaster for the International Plastic Modeler's Society (IPMS/USA). The friendships he built as a member of IPMS lasted an entire lifetime.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Steven Forehand of Secretary, MD, Michael Forehand (Mary Beth) of Avondale, MD; daughter, Kerry Morrison of Towson, MD; two step-sons: John Inman of Exton, PA, Patrick Inman (Cynthia) of Bel Air, MD; step-daughter, Kelly Magaw of Elkton, MD; twelve grandchildren: Theresa Gebhart-Herberson, Brendon Morrison, Dylan Morrison, Amy Forehand, Cameron Forehand, Jack Inman, Lauren Inman, Krista Inman, Mandolyn Magaw, Kathryn Inman, Andrew Kline, Kathryn Kline; brother-in-law, Robert Dail of Clermont, FL.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, Betty Crane (nee, Renn) and sister, Virginia Dail.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on August 27, 2022 at Noon at The R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 259 West Main Street, Elkton, MD. The family will begin receiving friends at 11 am. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association - www.diabetes.org. To leave online condolences, go to www.rtfoard.com.
