GALENA — Ralph M. Buckingham, Jr. 'Bucky' 82 of Galena, MD passed away on December 17, 2020 in Laurelwood Nursing Home, Elkton, MD.
Bucky was born on August 20, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Ralph M. Buckingham, Sr. and Marian Jordan Buckingham. He was raised in Newark, DE where he was active with the Delaware Air Guard. Bucky was an airplane mechanic working for Summit Aviation for over 50 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Oxford Gun Club and Wilmington Trap Shooting Assoc. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan and enjoyed trap shooting.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Nowland Buckingham, a son, Alan Buckingham and 2 grandchildren, Liam and Jordyn Buckingham.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28 at 11 am in Galena Cemetery, Galena, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be offered to Olivet U.M. Church, Galena V.F.C or Mt. Aviat School c/o Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD 21635.
