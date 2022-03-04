ELKTON — Ralph M. Bower, age 68, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2022 at the home of his sister with his family by his side. Born in Elkton, MD on September 11th 1953, he was the son of the late A. Murray and Dorothy (Martin) Bower.
Ralph loved swimming, both at the YMCA and the ocean. He loved being at the beach, vacationing with the family and was an avid reader. Ralph was a "master of cryptograms".
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Titter and her husband, Dave; nephew, Dave Titter Jr. and his wife, Dawn; niece, Tracey Titter; and great niece and nephews: Bryce, Jacob, and Grace. His family will love and miss him forever.
Ralph has been reunited in the arms of his beloved Mother whom he has missed for over 50 years.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to "Chesapeake City VFW" and send in care of RT Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.