ELKTON, MD — Ralph Lane Vannoy, Sr., 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Born in Oval, NC on May 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Ocie and Mollie Mabel Phipps Vannoy.
Mr. Vannoy was the owner and operator of Vannoy Contractors, Inc., in Elkton. He loved spending time with his family, camping, working on classic cars, and attending car shows.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley Vannoy; sons, Ralph Vannoy, Jr. (Susan), and William Vannoy, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Mark Hudson (Jamie), Ashley Vannoy (Marty), Liz Williams (Shane), and Lane Vannoy (Megan); great grandchildren, Nellie Hudson, Mollie Vannoy, Markie Hudson, Asher Marquess, Marrick Marquess, and Landon Williams; and siblings, Cliff Vannoy and Shirley Bare, both of Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vannoy was preceded in death by his best friend, Wilbur.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 5, at the funeral home, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
Contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.