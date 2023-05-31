NORTH EAST — Ralph Edward Jourdan, 76 of North East, MD, passed away at home Thursday, May 25, 2023 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Havre De Grace, MD, on April 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Nelson Roby and Ella (Morris) Jourdan. Ralph was the husband of the late, Paula (Smallwood) Jourdan who passed September 5, 2020.
Ralph retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 22 1/2 years. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, golfing and watching all sports.
He is survived by his sons: Steve Jourdan (Angie) of Rising Sun, MD and Michael Jourdan (Christina) of Inman, SC; stepchildren: Christy Rohrer (Ryan) of Nottingham, PA, John Brackins (Jody) of Earleville, MD, Cynthia Kutsishin (Alex) of Niwot, CO and Angie Mercer (Ted) of Elkton, MD; siblings: Kenneth A. Jourdan of New Castle, DE, David Nelson Jourdan of Rising Sun, MD, Suzanne Benjamin of North East, MD, James Howard Jourdan of North East, MD and Russell Morris Jourdan of North East, MD; 5 grandchildren; and 11 step grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime friends: John and Pat Ruger of Oxford, PA; and his dog and faithful companion: Bud.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at Zion United Methodist Church, 94 Old Zion Road, North East, MD.
Interment will follow services in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
