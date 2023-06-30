FLORIDA — Ralph Campbell Young, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2023, in Maitland, FL, at the age of 96. Ralph was born on May 21, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, to Ralph Campbell Young and Sarah Sheppard Young. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in PA before furthering his education at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, graduating in 1949.
Ralph's career was marked by his time at Westinghouse Combustion Turbine Systems Division, where he began as a mechanical engineer, worked as a shop supervisor and in quality assurance, received numerous patents, and eventually led the relocation of the plant from Lester, PA to Orlando, FL in 1981. He retired in 1986 to Earleville, MD, where he devoted his time to his family and volunteering for numerous local non-profits such as Cecil Historic Trust, Cecilton Lions Club, Union Hospital, Cecilton Library, Cecil College, Cecil Land Trust, Crystal Manor Boat Club Inc, Crystal Beach Manor Civic Association, Save the Bay Foundation, and co-founded the Fair Hill Nature Center at William duPont Jr.'s historic fox hunting lodge, located in the 5,600 acres of the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Maryland.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Joanne Richart-Young, his sons Ralph Young III (Jayne), David Young (Sally), Patrick Richart (Catherine), and daughter Beverly Duff (Keith). He was also a loving grandfather to Joseph Duff (Christel), David Duff (Holly), Rory Young (Marke), Scott Young (Liz), Matthew Duff (Bekah), Glenn Young (Leah), Christopher Young, and James Richart, as well as a great-grandfather to Logan, Savannah, Emma, Bailey, Nathan, Reagan, Joseph, Kolton, Marshall, Josephine, Hazel, and Casey. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, mother, and loving wife of 47 years, Frances Fryer Young.
Ralph was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Earleville, MD, where he worshipped regularly until he and Joanne moved to Florida in 2019. Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, crabbing, volunteering, and refurbishing old trunks. He donated hundreds of trunks to local charities and non-profits to aid in their fundraising efforts.
Ralph will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family and community. He was a kind and generous man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Donations in memory of Ralph Young can be sent to the Cecilton Lions Charities, P.O Box 477, Cecilton, MD 21913 or Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Dr, Elkton, MD 21921.
A private family service will be held.
