RISING SUN — (Richarts) Raine’ was tragically and suddenly taken from us in an automobile accident on 6/3/2021.
She was a devoted and loving mother of her two minor children, Danica Day and Michael Day, Rising Sun, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Day on 7/28/2019. Raine’ also adored her two cats Piper and Tobi.
Raine’ is also survived by her father William Richarts, Rising Sun, MD, her mother Victoria Charlton (Sheets), Port Deposit, MD, brother David Charlton, Nottingham, PA, Brother Sonny Richarts(Jessica) Nottingham, PA, Sister Jamie Johnson (Ronnie), Nottingham, PA, brother Will Richarts (Denice), Rising Sun, MD, Tawnda Churchill(Tim)(cousin/sister) Newark, DE, sister Sally Richarts, and her very loving and supportive in-laws Mike and Patty Day, Colora, MD.
She had many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts that she absolutely adored as well.
Raine’ worked as a property manager for Severn Management Company LLC in Perryville, MD. She was a very dedicated employee and loved her job and her coworkers.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 27 at 2 PM at the Rising Sun community fire house located at 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway, Rising Sun, Maryland.
There has been a go fund me account set up to help with final expenses and the care for her minor children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.