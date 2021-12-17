ELKTON — Raby "Wayne" Edwards, 67 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on September 25, 1954, the son of the late Raby Smith Edwards and Elizabeth Irene (Ewing) Edwards.
Wayne served his country proudly in the U.S. Marines, retiring after 20 years of service. He then went to work for Jacob's Technology and Wolfe Creek, subcontractors at Aberdeen Proving Ground, once again retiring after many years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife: Misae (Inoha) Edwards; daughter: Nina Jones of Elkton, MD; son: Jun Inoha Edwards of Okinawa; and daughter: Erimi Hori also of Okinawa; his siblings: Geraldine Lewis of Pilot Point, TX, Randy Edwards (Cindy) of North East, MD, Keith Edwards (Karen) of Port Deposit, MD, Kevin Edwards of North East, MD; and 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral services and interment in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD will be private.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.