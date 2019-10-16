CONOWINGO — Priscilla Darlene Seymour Bowden, 77 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD. Born January 30, 1942 in Saltville, VA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mattie Bowling Seymour Morgan.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ray Page Bowden of Conowingo, MD; son, Victor Lee Bowden; daughter, Tammy Sue Bowden; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, George Seymour, Sr.
In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her son, Ray Page Bowden, Jr.
A graveside service was held Friday, October 11, 2019, 10 AM, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
