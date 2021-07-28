ELKTON, MD — Polly Ann Weber, age 49, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Born in Newark, DE on December 30, 1971, she was the daughter of Frederick P. and Mildred Jurgens Kellermann, Newark, DE.
Mrs. Weber was a civil engineer with the Elkton Gas Company for 27 years. She was a graduate of Delcastle High School, Wilmington, DE, where she played volleyball and baseball. Mrs. Weber was a proud member of The Journey Church, loved baking, crafting, quilting, entertaining, and spending time with her family. She was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan and an active member of Elkton Little League, Bo Manor football, softball, and basketball.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Bobby Weber; daughter, Ashley Raven Weber, Elkton, MD; siblings, Frederick Kellermann, Mt. Laurel, NJ and Marcus Kellermann, Nottingham, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her guard dog, Bella.
Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
