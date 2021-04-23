PORT DEPOSIT — Phyllis Rebbecca Brown (Porky) was born September 15, 1959 in Havre de Grace, MD, to the late Ronald Booker and Ruth Ann Lee. She left this earthly tabernacle and went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2021 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD.
Phyllis received her education at the Perryville High School. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Phyllis took pride in nurturing her family. She loved to stay at home with her family and entertaining her friends and family. Everyone loved to call Phyllis “Porky and Aunt Porky”. She loved to babysit children and was an integral part of the Gaylord children’s (Wanda, Zelda, and Junior) lives and various children in the community.
At a young age she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized by Rev. Edward Davis at the First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Phyllis remained a faithful servant until the Lord called her from labor to reward. Phyllis was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for many years and served as an usher, a choir member, part of the kitchen committee, and the church secretary. Phyllis was the mother of The Ark of Salvation Outreach Ministries in-home church service.
Phyllis leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Rev. Blane V. Brown Sr; children, E’Rica James(Herman), Natisha Brown(Keith), Blane Brown(Tiffany), and Terrelle Brown; grandchildren, Tiara, Daisha, Aaliyah, Amari, Asyah, Aija, Aries, and Amayah; brothers, Franklin Griffin(Tammy) and Ronald Fitts; sisters, Carol Cain (Wilfred), Brenda Griffin, Sharon Price, and Michelle Fitts; eight brothers- in-law; six sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Phyllis also raised her brother-in-law, Rodgerick Brown, for 31 years; her nephews, Darron Griffin, William Cain, Dewayne Miller; her niece, Latoya Banks; granddaughters, Tiara Brown, Aaliyah Brown, and Amari Brown; a special son, Steve (Bitty) Clark, and special friends, Kolene Gaylord, Eleanor Gaylord, Dorothy Gaylord, Mary Owens, Charlene Wilmont, and Darlene Young.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Booker and Ruth Ann Lee, and her grandparents.
Sleep on wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend until we meet again!
John 14:1
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. Kennis Rolle, Sr., will officiate. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.