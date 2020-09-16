NORTH EAST — Phyllis P. Osbun, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in KY on August 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Hylton) Pigman.
Phyllis retired from Perry Point VA Medical Center as a Social Worker. She was a member of the Women’s Stock Club and the Hances Point Community Association.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years: Richard L. Osbun; a brother Larry Pigman (Ola); niece; Kelly Stephens; and nephew: Marcus Pigman
Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.