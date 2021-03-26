CHESAPEAKE CITY — Phyllis Jane Shestock, 96, of Chesapeake City died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Catered Living of Ocean Pines in Ocean Pines, MD. She was born in Baltimore on October 31, 1924 and was the daughter of the late George and Elvira (Barnes) Cooper.
She will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. An afternoon together was always a fun, uplifting experience. She was adventurous, travelling across country with girlfriends, going to the bottom of the Grand Canyon on a mule, she was always ready to explore and travel. She loved Baltimore, the Ravens, Orioles, and HonFest. She cherished spending time with her family, old friends and making new ones.
Phyllis had a passion for music, she loved singing and would often spontaneously break out in song. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines women’s chorus. Throughout her life she learned to play the piano, ukulele, accordion, and the harmonica. She enjoyed drawing and painting. She loved all animals, but mostly her cats. She was a true “cat lady” and was happiest when she was with her cat.
Phyllis was a member of the United States Marine Reserves during World War II. In her early career, she worked for the Maryland Casualty Co., in Hampden, MD and Thiokol in Elkton, MD. Later she was a secretary/receptionist for the Special Needs Dept. of Gilpin Manor and Langner Realty.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Shestock; a daughter, Christine Shestock-Donahue; a sister, Edna Senior, and a niece, Phyllis El-Dahouk.
Phyllis is survived by her grandson, Martin Stringer; a niece, Theresa Williams (Rob) and her children Casey Williams and Sarah LaCount; two nephews, Wayne Senior and Joe Piri (Donna), their children Joe, Dee and Donna; a granddaughter, Rene Kaveria (Adi), four great grandchildren and several grand nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, please check the web address below for updated details.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local no-kill animal shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.