ELKTON, MD — Phyllis Jean Crabtree, age 95, of Elkton, MD passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1925 in Newark, DE to the late Walter E. McConnell and Maime M. (Bachoff) McConnell.
Phyllis grew up on her family’s farm near Media, PA. She attended college in Philadelphia, PA earning an Associate’s degree in Nursing. Phyllis worked in Elkton, MD for nearly thirty years with Dr. John Fischer before retiring. She was a member and past worthy matron of the Order of Eastern Star #84, as well as being a member of the Cecil County Women’s Club, Red Hat society, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and a long-time member of Elkton United Methodist Church. Phyllis will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
The family would like to thank all of Phyllis’ caregivers for their kindness and support.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Eugene “Clint” Lappe and his wife, Suellen; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous friends. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Cooper and long-time companion, Leonard Brown.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.