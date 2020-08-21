NORTH EAST, MD — Phyllis Bartlett Absher, 77, of Perryville, MD, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to the late Hobert and Leona Bartlett on October 4, 1942 in Chester County, PA.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Cecil County and a founding member of Porters Grove Baptist Church. She was a licensed beautician for twenty years. She retired from Twins Place in Rising Sun. Phyllis was proud of her family and her faith in God. She leaves behind nothing but wonderful memories.
Phyllis was married to the late Melvin Lee Absher on March 24, 1959. They shared forty years together before he preceded her in death in 1999.
Phyllis is survived by her four children: Terry Jo Morris (Tony), Jeffrie Melvin Absher (Patty), Kellie Michele Howell (Jerry) and Leigh Rene Ortiz (David); nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and two brothers: H. Lee Bartlett; and Jerry D. Bartlett. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bartlett Cowell and went to join four great grandchildren who were her infant angels: Tyler, Tanner, Emma, and Gary.
A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Porters Grove Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10AM. Interment will follow at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, 151 Rock Spring Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to “COPD Foundation” or “American Heart Association” and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
