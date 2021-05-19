ELKTON — Pastor Phil Meekins went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD on November 4, 1962, he was the son of the late Eugene L. and Margaret Marie (Meadows) Meekins.
Pastor Phil served his community in various ways, always there to help and support. He worked for the Town of North East as the Maintenance Supervisor and the Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Elkton, MD. Phil was the Director of Monarch Recovery Ministries and the Chaplain and Lifetime Member of the North East Volunteer Fire Department. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife: Karen L. Meekins of Elkton, MD; his children: Phillip W. Meekins, Jr. (Melissa) of Rising Sun, MD, Zachary J.T. Meekins (Ashley) and Jacob A. Meekins both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Piper, Jacey, Alaina, Avery, Aubrey and Wyatt; siblings: Larry Meekins of Colorado Springs, CO, Richard Meekins (Kelly), Deborah Kurtz, Cynthia Helsel, Vicky Arrowood and Michelle Osborne all of North East, MD.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his sister: Abigail Meekins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral Services, conducted by Pastor Greg Halsey will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at North East Fire Company Hall, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., North East, MD with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in the North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church, Elkton, MD in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
