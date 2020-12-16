ELKTON — Philip “Phil” Logan Dant, 60, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He is survived by former spouse and mother of his children Velvet Dant, as well as his four children; Katie, Cole, Allie, and Logan. They will forever remember his passion for lyrics and music as well as his phone calls always ending in “Who loves you?”.
He was the son of the late Ralph Emmett and Agnes Louise. Phil loved hard and had a big heart. He enjoyed his time being on the farm around the horses and listening to his favorite artists Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp.
Phil owned and operated his own carpet installation business for over 35 years. He was known for being a hard worker and honest man, always making sure the job was done right.
A loving brother, Phil is survived by brothers and sisters, Stephen, Mary Jane, Regina, Edward, Mark, Kevin, Dennis, Gregory, and Keith. He is preceded in death by his sister Donna. He is also survived by his grandson John Joseph and numerous nieces and nephews.
His children plan to spread his ashes in his favorite locations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe for his dog, Cassie Dant — gf.me/u/zccsjw.
