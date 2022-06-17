ELKTON, MD — Philip John Stanley, 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 4, 1951, he was the son of the late John and Helen Maloney Stanley.
A graduate of Elkton High School in 1970, he was always available to build a ramp, fix a car, or babysit his niece, Mollie and nephew, Mikey. He loved spending time with family and friends, eating crabs and drinking a beer or two. He was known as Uncle Philie to many and a good friend to all.
Mr. Stanley started working as a paper boy at 11 years of age at the family business, Stanleys Newsstand in Elkton. Following the death of his father in 1985, he assumed the responsibility for the business. He was also part owner/operator of Ewing Dump Truck Service from 1985-1990. He bowled on several teams and attended the Carlisle Flea Market with friends for 40 years. He collected Chevelles and any old car part that he could sell or use.
He retired from Dow Chemical where he worked as a Production Supervisor in polymerics and was an Emergency Response Team Deputy Chief for 15 years.
Memberships included past board member of Eder Park Association; Order of Issin-Ryu Martial Arts, where he earned a black belt under Master Toby Cooling; life member of the Historical Society of Cecil County; a 50-year Life Member of Singerly Fire Company where he was active in fundraising and the recent gun shows; and had served as President and Caretaker of Elkton Cemetery.
He cared about his home town and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Lela Stanley; children, Cody Stanley (Priya), Chesapeake City, MD, Heather Stanley, Elkton, MD, Andrew Backert, Matthew Backert (Kelly), and Phillip Backert, all of Bel Air, MD; and Nicholas Backert (Lauren), Forest Hill, MD; grandchildren, Saoirse Stanley, Colson Corron, Gabby and Gavin Albright, and Palmer and Nora Backert; and sister, Deborah Storke (Gary), Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Mary Stanley.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company or to the American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
