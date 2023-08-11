PULLMAN — Dr. Peter T. A. Reilly June 19, 1959 - August 3, 2023
Dr. Peter T. A. Reilly, Professor of Chemistry at Washington State University in Pullman, passed away on August 3rd after a 5 year battle with kidney cancer. He was 64.
A native of Elkton, Maryland, Dr. Reilly devoted his career toward advancing the field of mass spectrometry, an analytical technique that accurately measures the mass of molecules and atoms that impacts numerous academic fields and industrial processes, including agriculture, isotope dating, and medicine. Dr. Reilly pioneered digital waveform technology in mass spectrometry, which supports the measurement of ultra-high mass analytes (e.g., proteins) to improve measurement accuracy. He published 119 peer-reviewed articles throughout his career and contributed to numerous awarded patents.
Dr. Reilly joined the faculty at WSU in 2010 as an Associate Professor of Chemistry and was recently promoted to Full Professor. Prior to WSU, Dr. Reilly worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN, from 1995 to 2010. He contributed to the professional and scientific development of doctoral students and post-doctoral researchers worldwide, and he was known as a caring mentor throughout their careers.
Outside of his many professional accomplishments, Dr. Reilly was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy, and followed current events with keen interest. He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, solving puzzles, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dorothy Anita, and together they raised four children, Louisa Christine of Shoreline, Washington; Marina Catherine of Maryland Heights, Missouri; Ian Thomas of Pullman, Washington; and Benjamin Peter of San Francisco, California.
The family suggests memorial donations in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Viewing will be Sunday, August 13th, from 4 - 7 PM at Corbeill Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Avenue, Pullman, on August 14th at 10:30am. On-line guest book is at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com
