ELKTON — Peter Layton Heuberger, age 74, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, sports coach and athlete died on December 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Peter was born in Newark, Del., on May 4, 1946, to Dr. John & Mildred Heuberger. He was the youngest of three children.
Peter graduated from Newark Public Schools. He attended the University of Delaware and received an undergraduate degree of Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and in Physical Education and received a Masters of Education in General Science.
Peter taught in Cecil County Public Schools for 35 years. He was a committed educator who gave 100 percent to his students and classes. In tandem with his teaching career, Peter coached many sports, including softball, volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics. However, Peter truly made his mark as a field hockey coach. He started a field hockey club for his daughters, Tara and Megan, when they were in 10th and 6th grade, respectively, but soon expanded to K-12. By the time Peter retired from coaching in 2009, the program had won numerous local and national championships. Most importantly to Peter, the program fostered friendships among and created opportunities for hundreds of girls in Cecil County and the surrounding areas.
Peter was an avid tennis player and played until falling ill this fall. He shared many sports interests with his nephew Steve Schlitz.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janelle Sloan Heuberger, his daughter Tara Heuberger, and her husband Ty Price of Aiken, S.C., his daughter Megan Heuberger Berge, and her husband Dr. Michael Berge of Joshua Tree, Calif., his sister, Gretchen Schlitz Walker, and her husband Ronald Walker of Newark, Del., and his sister-in-law Barbara Jean Heuberger of Steamboat Springs, Colo., wife of his late brother, Jonathan Heuberger.
He is survived by four grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews.
Peter was known for his quick wit, big smile, and energetic personality. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
