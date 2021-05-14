WILMINGTON, DE — Peter A. Willis, age 75, passed away in Union Hospital on April 24, 2021.
He was the loving husband of 39 years to the late Linda Rhoades Willis. They were sweethearts to one another throughout their lives.
Peter embraced the joys of life full on and will be missed by family and friends alike. He especially loved gathering with family for Christmas and crab feasts. Poker nights, shuffleboard at the Wesley House, boating on the Elk River, and concerts were all regular events.
He was an avid gardener, not just tilling the soil on his own land, but renting out an extra plot at Bellevue State Park. He delighted in growing more vegetables than anyone could ever eat, then giving them away to friends and others he thought might need some extra help, but who would never ask. He enjoyed hanging out with the guys at Bellevue debating the merits of different gardening techniques.
He was a fixture at the Arden Fair and loved being with his pals then and always. He, plain and simply, just enjoyed being with people and having a good time. Peter was a solid guy who led his life on his own terms with a family who loved him and he will be missed.
He was born in Wilmington to the late Arnold and Betty Willis of Elkton, MD. He grew up on the family’s Laurel Run Farm. He is survived by brother David (Gale) Willis Sr. and Judy (Joe) Abbruzzesi; uncle to David (Amy) Willis, Jr., Deborah Lynn Williams, Greg (Lindsay) Willis, and; great-uncle to Lily, David III, Katie, Mae, Ava, and Grey. Private services will be held. Peter also leaves behind a strong group of lifelong friends that, for decades, have been a steady support for one another in fun and hard times. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 92 Read’s Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
