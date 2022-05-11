POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ — Peter A. Van Sciver, age 75, of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Glen Ridge, NJ and raised in Elkton, MD. Peter attended Gilpin Manor Elementary School, Elkton, MD, graduated from Tatnall School, Wilmington, DE, and attended Maryland University, College Park, MD. Peter had a successful career in the Insurance Industry before moving to the Ocean County area 45 years ago where he and his mother Evelyn and brother Michael established Van Sciver Realtors of Bay Head and Mantoloking.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Harry and Evelyn Van Sciver. He is survived by his brother Michael and wife Victoria of Brick, NJ and cousins Andy, Dede, Lisa, Ellie, Henry, Winnie and many friends. Services will be private. Colonial Funeral Home in Brick is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research (www.passionatelypink@komen.org). To send condolences to family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Van Sciver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
