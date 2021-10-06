NEWARK — (Mays) Penny Ann Mays Ferere was born October 28, 1959 and passed September 29, 2021 at Christiana Hospital after a short illness. Penny Ann was born to the late Charles Mays and the late Betty Bodine in Mount Holly, New Jersey. Penny was raised in Elkton, MD by her Mother Betty Bodine and Father the late Carl Bodine. Penny was a graduate of Elkton High School and she worked at JC Penny's sewing factory for many years. After penny was married, she stopped working and became a wife to the late Dan Ferere and mother to Susan Ferere. Penny enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Penny was predeceased by her husband Dan Ferere who died four months earlier. She is survived by her daughter Susan and siblings Steven Kinkead, Cindy Thomas, Randy Adkins, Connie Wilson, Buzzy Bodine, Cookie Corder, Toby Bodine, and a very special niece Season Leighton.
Per Penny Ann's request there will be no services.
