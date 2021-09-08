CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Peggy Lynn Pyle, age 80, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Pax, WV on July 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Kathleen McNeely Lively.
Mr. and Mrs. Pyle were the owners and operators of Pyle's Store for 20 years in Chesapeake City before turning it into The Village Café. She had previously worked for the Cecil County Board of Education at the Chesapeake City Elementary School and Bohemia Manor High School. Mrs. Pyle had been an active member for many years of the United Methodist Women's Club of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and loved traveling throughout the United States. Mrs. Pyle's life revolved around her children and grandchildren and the love she had for them.
Survivors include her children, George Michael Pyle, Kathy Lynn Pyle, Teresa Renee Pyle Carothers, Darrell Glenn Pyle, all of Chesapeake City, MD, and Walter Scott Pyle (Lisa), Cecilton, MD; grandchildren, Davey Carothers, Joey Carothers (Ashley), Robbie Hogue (Maddie), Katlyn Hogue (Chris), Alex Pyle, and Krystin Pyle; and great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Sawyer, Delaney, and Finn.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pyle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, George B. Pyle, Jr.; and siblings, Rodney Ray Lively and Phyllis Ruth Lively Sturgill.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 11 AM. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake City Lions Club, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.