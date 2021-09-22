CONOWINGO — Peggy Elaine Zellman, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on September 18, 2021. She was 68. Mrs. Zellman was born in Houston, TX, to James Oliver Broomfield and Martha Elaine Harmon Broomfield. She was the devoted wife of 49 years to Ronald Harry Zellman, loving mother of John Oliver Zellman (Marianne) and Christy Zellman (Felix "Tony" Rivera). She was the adored grandmother of Michael Maresca (Elizabeth), Bryce Zellman, Damon George, Cheyenne George, Aidan Zellman, and Torrens Cortes, and great-grandmother of Griffin and Quinn Maresca. Peggy was a graduate of South Houston High School and was extremely proud of her Texas Heritage. She loved sports, especially her children and grandchildren's youth/ high school sports. She was an avid Houston Oilers, Baltimore Ravens, and Baltimore Orioles fan. Peggy enjoyed dancing and singing. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her family. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made I her memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Zellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
