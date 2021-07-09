CECILTON — Margaret E. ‘Peggy’ Duff, 80 of Cecilton, MD passed away June 28, 2021, at Christiana Care Union Hospital.
Peggy was born on July 28, 1940, daughter of the late James and Mildred Kildon Pratt and raised in Claymont, DE. During the summer, her family vacationed at Elkview Shores where she met her husband when he was a deputy sheriff in Cecil County. Peggy was a member of Hacks Point VFC where she was active as a EMT and Fire Police and was also past president of the Ladies Auxiliary. Peggy enjoyed bowling and was passionate about hunting and trapping.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Clifton Duff, Sr.; son, Thomas Clifton Duff, Jr.; brother James Pratt and sister Dorothy Laxton.
Peggy is survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela Gorman; grandchildren, Sherri Duff-Phelps, Samantha Willis (Robert), Jessica Gorman (BJ) and Joseph Gorman (Mya); 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on July 12, 2021 at 6 pm in Hacks Point Fire Company, 1185 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD. Donations may be offered to Hacks Point Fire Company.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
