RISING SUN — Peggy A. Campbell, 87 of Rising Sun, MD, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Jennersville Hospital, West Grove, PA.
Born in Elkton, MD, on October 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Clara I. (Jefferson) Lawson. She was the wife of the late Richard Howard Campbell who died April 30, 2016.
She was a switchboard operator, employed by Perry Pont V.A. Medical Center before her retirement. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, watching t.v., her granddaughter’s cats and had a deep love for our country.
Survived by two sons: Edward Inman of Reidsville, NC; Richard Campbell of Perryville, KY; and a sister: Betty Stuart of Rising Sun, MD. Also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded by her son: Keith Campbell; sister: Zora M. Rea; sister: Kathleen DeLeon; brother: James Lawson; brother: Jesse Lawson; and sister: Edna Stike.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Steve Basht, at 11:00 in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
